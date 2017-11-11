Delhi smog: How to reduce your car’s pollution level during the smog season

The toxic smog in the Capital has led to an emergency situation where schools have been closed, odd-even rule has made a comeback and entry of truck has been banned. However, this won’t reduce the pollution caused by our cars on a daily basis. Therefore, we’ve prepared a comprehensive guide for you that’ll help reduce the pollution produced by you car.

1) Start warming up your car in mornings if it is a couple of years old. If you have a diesel car, make sure to warm it up for a few minutes before you leave to your destination.

2) Check tire pressure, as this is really important. If you have all your run within city limits, keep tire pressure to maximum, following the instructions of the manufacturer. One can find tire pressure level on driver or the passenger door after opening.

3) Since you do not need AC all the time, turn off the engine on the red lights. When the car is idle and you engine is running, it lets off more pollutants , especially if you have a diesel car.

4) it’s always beneficial to get your car serviced before the winter season. Regular oil change, wheel alignment, and proper tuning of the engine not just reduces pollution but it also increases your car’s life.

5) Always prefer refueling from reputed fuel stations. If you are going to drive in the city only, do not go full tank. Full tank adds weights which burns more fuel, especially during pickups. Keep your tank 40-60% full.

6) Be gentle on the accelerator pedal. This can increase mileage by 10%. If you use more brake and hit accelerator pedal frequently, you end up burning more fuel.

7) Always go for regular pollution check , at least once in two weeks.

With Inputs by Gagan Choudhary, automobile expert