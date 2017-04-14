First images of 2017 Hyundai Xcent surface, facelift to launch on April 20

The first images of the upcoming Hyundai Xcent facelift surfaced online on Friday. And as expected, the face of the 2017 Xcent remains more or less like the new Grand i10.

According to images shared on the automotive news portal www.team-bhp.com, the 2017 Xcent is seen without any wraps or camouflage at one of the parking areas of the company.

The face as well as the boot lid of the new Xcent will be completely different. (www,team-bhp.com)

The images show the new Xcent will get a single hexagonal grille with horizontal chrome slats, rather than a honeycomb mesh. The corners of the grille are sharper and chrome-lined, unlike the previously rounded ones.

The rear gets fluidic tail lamps, part of which is on the boot lid. the chrome slat connects the two tail lamps.

Under the bonnet, the petrol motor of Xcent will most likely remain the same – 1.2-litre generating 82PS @ 6000 rpm and 114 Nm torque @ 4000 rpm, when mated to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic gearbox.

However, Hyundai is expected to upgrade the diesel mill from the present 71PS, 1.1-litre engine to a bigger 1.2-litre one that churns out 76PS of power.

Read more

From some of the images posted by one Felix Jose on Twitter, the new Xcent will have a 7-inch audio-video and navigation console, shark-fin antenna, LED daytime-running-lamps at the fog lamp socket only in the top two trims-- SX and SX(O). A segment-first smartphone docking point is also expected to find a place on the dashboard.

(Twitter / @FelixJose )

The base model price of the 2017 Grand i10 was lower than that of the outgoing model, but the new top-end variant became costlier than the older one. If Hyundai repeats the same with its compact sedan, the 2017 Xcent may start at a price of around Rs 5.20 lakh instead of the existing Rs 5.40 lakh.

The recent launch of the Tata Tigor at Rs 4.7 lakh could also be a factor in deciding the base figure for the new Xcent.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd is also expected to roll out a new Verna this year, and an all-wheel-drive variant of the new luxury SUV Tucson. Last week, the company released a new 2017 variant of its premium hatchback Elite i20 and rolled out two more variants of its best-seller compact SUV Creta.