 First time in 50 years, VW Golf topples Volvo from top-seller’s spot in Sweden | autos$top | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 03, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

First time in 50 years, VW Golf topples Volvo from top-seller’s spot in Sweden

autos Updated: Jan 03, 2017 23:48 IST
AP, Stockholm
AP, Stockholm
Highlight Story

For the first time in 50 years, Volvo is not the most sold car in Sweden, it is Volkswagen Golf, according to an announcement Tuesday, from the organisation Bil Sweden. (AP )

A Volvo model is no longer the top selling car in Sweden — for the first time in more than 50 years.

Bertil Molden, spokesperson for Swedish car retail and industry agency Bil, says a record 372,300 cars were registered in the Scandinavian country last year, an increase of 7.9% on 2015.

Molden said on Tuesday that although Volvo remained the top car brand overall, it did not have the single best-selling model. That was the Volkswagen Golf, which sold more than 22,000 units in 2016. Volvo took the next three places, with the V70/V90 model in second spot registering sales of 21,300 units.

The agency said it expects car sales to remain high, with a slight drop to 360,000 full-year registrations in 2017.

tags

more from autos

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<