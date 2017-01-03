First time in 50 years, VW Golf topples Volvo from top-seller’s spot in Sweden

A Volvo model is no longer the top selling car in Sweden — for the first time in more than 50 years.

Bertil Molden, spokesperson for Swedish car retail and industry agency Bil, says a record 372,300 cars were registered in the Scandinavian country last year, an increase of 7.9% on 2015.

Molden said on Tuesday that although Volvo remained the top car brand overall, it did not have the single best-selling model. That was the Volkswagen Golf, which sold more than 22,000 units in 2016. Volvo took the next three places, with the V70/V90 model in second spot registering sales of 21,300 units.

The agency said it expects car sales to remain high, with a slight drop to 360,000 full-year registrations in 2017.