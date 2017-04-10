 Ford launches Fusion hybrid for US cops to chase bad guys, save fuel too | autos | Hindustan Times
Ford launches Fusion hybrid for US cops to chase bad guys, save fuel too

autos Updated: Apr 10, 2017 11:34 IST
AP, Dearborn, Michigan
Fusion hybrid

In this handout photo, a prototype of the Ford Fusion police hybrid car sits along 11th Avenue in New York. (AP)

The next time the cops in the US chase you down for speeding, they could be driving a fuel-efficient gas-electric hybrid.

Ford Motor Co. says it will offer a police pursuit version of the hybrid Fusion midsize sedan, in response to requests from cities nationwide. Ford sells more police cars in the US than any other automaker.

The new car, with its 2-litre four-cylinder engine and 1.4 kilowatt lithium-ion battery, is expected to get 16 kmpl of mileage in combined city-highway driving. That’s 8.5 kmpl more than Ford’s current police car, the Taurus police interceptor.

Ford says the hybrids are fast enough and durable enough to handle police duty.

At $2.50 per gallon (3.78 litres) for gas, a police department would save $3,877 per year in fuel costs per vehicle, Ford says.

