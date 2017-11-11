Here’s your guide to keep your car in perfect condition in the winter season

Your car is like your best friend. It’s always there for you no matter what! All you have to do is press the start button and your car is ready to obey your command. However, when the weather changes, your car requires a bit of maintenance. And, since its your friend, its your duty that you provide it. In winters, the conditions are more challenging and its important that your car should be ready to face those challenges. So, here are a few pointers for you to follow if you want your vehicle’s health in top condition.

How to take care of the engine:

The most important part of the engine is the coolant. The level of coolant should never be low in winters. It is important to flush and refill the coolant to prevent the engine from overheating. Also, do not forget to check any possible leaks in the coolant. Its recommend that you use a 50-50 mixture of coolant and water in the car radiators, which helps maintain the anti-freeze level.

How to take care of your car’s battery:

Maintaining you car’s battery before winter is quite important as it is difficult for the battery to work in cold weather. It is essential to perform a volt test for the battery. The purpose of a volt test is to determine the efficiency and the charge of the battery. If the charge of the battery is more than 60% then your battery is in a good shape. The other thing you need to keep in mind is that you need to clean and refill all the battery cells regularly to enjoy a comfortable drive.

Maintaining your car lights is essential in the foggy season:

Always make sure the car headlights and tail-lights are working properly. If the headlight is foggy or has turned yellow, consider replacing it. You also need to check the alignment headlight.

Is your wind shield troubling you during winter:

A clean wind shield is vital, and there are three ways to maintain that:

1. Make sure that the water/liquid spray nozzles are not blocked. Otherwise, you can clear it by using a pin.

2. Always use shampoo liquid in your windshield washer fluid.

3. Make sure to change the rubber clad every six months to keep your windscreen scratch free.

Your car’s tyres need to have the correct tyre pressure:

It is essential to have the right type of tyre and the correct level of tyre pressure. Along with the air temperature, the tyre pressure also drops. This decrease in temperature causes the air to contract, which lowers the air pressure in your tyres. After you drive your car for a bit, the air heats up again but that is only until you stop the vehicle. The key to maintain the proper air pressure in the tyres during winter is to check the pressure regularly.