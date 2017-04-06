Hyundai Creta launched in three more variants, one in dual tone

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday expanded the Creta range with the introduction of three new variants in the sport utility vehicle’s line up.

The company has launched executive variant ‘E+’ in 1.4 litre diesel and SX+ Dual Tone trim in 1.6 litre petrol and 1.6 litre diesel trims.

The E+ variant is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh while the SX+ dual tone trim in 1.6 litre petrol is tagged at Rs 12.35 lakh. The dual tone variant with 1.6 litre diesel engine is priced at Rs 13.88 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

Hyundai has now updated the Creta with advance smart phone connectivity.

“The evolving market dynamics and rising customer aspirations, enthuses us to provide a wider spectrum of choice for the customers and enhance their Hyundai Experience. Basis of customer feedback and demand, we have introduced new variants in Creta,” Hyundai Motor India Ltd MD and CEO Y K Koo said in a statement.

The ‘E+’ variant comes with various features including 2-Din audio system, electrically adjustable ORVM with LED turn indicators, rear AC vents, luggage lamp, ABS and dual airbags as standard.

The new SX+ dual tone trims offer piano black finish roof top and black spoiler. It will be also available in two body colour combinations -- white and black and red and black.