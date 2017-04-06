Hyundai launches 2017 Elite i20: Check out new features, shades, prices

India’s no. 2 carmaker Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) mildly updated its popular premium hatchback i20 Elite, offering a new shade and more functional cabin.

The 2017 Elite i20 gets a new Marina Blue shade, along with two new dual-tone exterior colour options – Passion Red and Polar White –with a Phantom black roof. The dual tone i20 will be available only in the Asta trim starting at Rs 7.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The cabin gets all black with orange inserts on seats, AC vents and the gear stick. The touchscreen becomes the console for music and navigation. (Hyundai Motor India Photo)

The all-black interiors gets dashes of orange and a new 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment, compatible with Apple and Android smartphones and Mirror Link connectivity.

The new i20 also gets six airbags -- for the driver, co-passenger as well as side-curtains.

The Passion Red shade with a Phantom black roof. (Hyundai Motor India Photo)

The i20 remains unchanged under the hood. So the 1.2 litre Kappa dual VTVT petrol mated with a five-speed manual gearbox generates 83 PS of power and 115 Nm torque, a 1.4 litre dual VTVT petrol coupled with a four-speed automatic gearbox churns out 100 PS power and 132 Nm torque, and a 1.4 U2 CRDi diesel engine mated with a six-speed manual gearbox generates 90 PS of power and 220 Nm torque.

So across the variants, the prices for the updated Hyundai i20 are:

1.2 Kappa Dual VTVT Petrol Prices 1.4L U2 CRDi Diesel Prices 5-speed Manual Era Rs 5,36,624 6-speed Manual Era Rs 6,66,629 5-speed Manual Magna Executive Rs 5,99,990 6-speed Manual Magna Rs 7,22,198 5-speed Manual Sportz Rs 6,47,209 6-speed Manual Sportz Rs 7,69,197 5-speed Manual Asta Rs 7,00,623 6-speed Manual Asta (dual tone) Rs 8,51,465 5-speed Manual Asta (dual tone) Rs 7,25,624 6-speed Manual Asta (O) Rs 9,07,235 5-speed Manual Asta (O) Rs 7,83,065 6-speed Manual Asta Rs 8,26,464 1.4L MPi Dual VTVT 4-speed Automatic Magna Rs 9,09,064

Launching the New Elite i20, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. managing director and CEO, YK Koo, said, “The Elite i20 has been a runaway global success, selling over 300,000 units since its launch in 2014. The new 2017 Elite i20, with more first-in-segment features will further enhance the brand’s appeal offering premium safety, performance and exceptional driving experience to the customers.”

Hyundai sells roughly 9,000-10,000 units of the Elite i20 every month, the second best for the Korean giant in India after the Grand i10. It was only after the launch of Elite i20 om that the premium hatchback segment really got its distinct competition, despite the existence of Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo earlier.

The sales of i20 were hit marginally since the launch of Maruti Suzuki Baleno in late 2015, but its long waiting period and Swift-like design kept customers’ loyalty towards the Hyundai premium hatch intact. The i20’s new shade Marina Blue is also seen as Hyundai’s answer to the rival Baleno’s popular Premium Urban Blue shade.