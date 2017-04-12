Hyundai Motor India announces promotions of top officials in management

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) announced elevation in its top management on Wednesday, with key officials elevated to senior positions.

HMIL’s senior vice president (sales and marketing) Rakesh Srivastava will now be Director of sales and marketing division while Ganesh Mani S, vice-president of Hyundai India’s production division has now been elevated as senior senior vice-president - production.

Senior general manager sales Vikas Jain was elevated as assistant vice-president – sales.

”The promotions are effective April 1, 2017,” the automaker said in a statement.

HMIL, the country’s second largest car manufacturer and the largest passenger car exporter, has been in India for over two decades. The company sells ten car models across segments – Eon, Grand i10, Elite i20, i20 Active, Xcent, Verna, Creta, Elantra, Tucson and Santa Fe.