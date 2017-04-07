Hyundai teases Kona, its sub-compact SUV to take on Vitara Brezza

Hyundai Global released the first teaser its sub-compact SUV Kona that will take on the likes of Nissan Juke globally and Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Ford Ecosport in India.

Kona, which is named after a popular tourist destination in Hawaii, is expected to be unveiled at New York International Auto Show in June or at Frankfurt Motor Show in September this year. It is based on the Intrado Concept that was showcased at the Geneva Motor Show in 2014.

Based on the i20’s platform, the Kona is expected to look more aggressive and meaner than the Tucson and the Santa Fe, which in emerging markets like India are placed above the Creta.

On a global level, Hyundai will look to take on the Nissan Juke, which made the concept of affordable sub-compact popular. According to some reports, the car will first be launched in Europe, where Hyundai wants to strengthen its footprint, and in Australia before making it to India.

The India variant of the Kona may get the same 1.4-litre diesel and 1.6 litre petrol mills than do the duty in the Creta. Its India arrival may also be delayed since the Creta is selling well despite a tough fight from its rival Brezza.