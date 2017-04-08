Hyundai to launch 2017 Xcent on April 20, may get bigger diesel engine

Korean automaker Hyundai will launch the facelift of its compact sedan Xcent on April 20. The 2017 Xcent will be a cosmetic upgrade of the old model, much like what the Grand i10 received in February.

So while the 2017 Xcent will get a face of the new Grand i10, the rear will receive more than just more curves. Reports said the tail lamp will be a bigger, two-part cluster, and the bumper will be entirely revised.

Under the bonnet, the petrol motor will remain the same – 1.2-litre generating 82PS @ 6000 rpm and 114 Nm torque @ 4000 rpm, when mated to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic gearbox.

However, Hyundai is expected to upgrade the diesel mill from the present 71PS, 1.1-litre engine to a bigger 1.2-litre one that churns out 76PS of power.

The cabin of the new Xcent may be similar to that of the 2017 Grand i10. (Hyundai Motor India Ltd Photo)

The interiors of the Xcent may also get an upgrade like the new Grand i10, where the 2-din integrated audio system was replaced by a 7–inch touchscreen infotainment system, as in the new Grand i10.

The base model price of the 2017 Grand i10 was lower than that of the outgoing model, but the new top-end variant became costlier than the older one. If Hyundai repeats the same with its compact sedan, the 2017 Xcent may start at a price of around Rs 5.20 lakh instead of the existing Rs 5.40 lakh.

The recent launch of the Tata Tigor at Rs 4.7 lakh could also be a factor in deciding the base figure for the new Xcent.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd is also expected to roll out a new Verna this year, and an all-wheel-drive variant of the new luxury SUV Tucson.

The company on Wednesday released a new 2017 variant of its premium hatchback Elite i20 and rolled out two more variants of its best-seller compact SUV Creta.