Jeep Compass makes its India debut, production to start from June

Jeep unveiled its first “Made-in-India” sport utility vehicle Compass at its Ranjangaon plant near Pune on Wednesday.

Though the prices of Compass were not revealed, the luxury SUV from the original American SUV-maker will look to take on Hyundai Tucson, Honda CR-V and full-size SUVs like Toyota Fortuner to some extent, all priced from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.

The Compass will be added to Jeep’s portfolio, in which the Wrangler starts at around Rs 56 lakh and the Grand Cherokee comes at between Rs 93 lakh and Rs 1.1 crore. Both Wrangler and the Grand Cherokee are at present imported in India as completely built units.

Since the Compass will be Jeep’s first model to be rolled out of the Ranjangaon factory near Pune, pricing expected to be in the Rs 16-20 lakh bracket may shake the existing luxury SUV segment in India.

Even Hyundai Tucson (starting Rs 19 lakh ex-Delhi) and Honda CR-V (starting Rs 22.5 lakh ex-Delhi) would then become costlier than the base model of Jeep Compass.

Introducing the product at the Ranjangaon plant on Wednesday, a company official said, “The Compass is so important to the Jeep brand that we spent over three years on it.”

The company has invested around $280 million on the Jeep Compass project.

“The engineers who contributed to the making of the car were located in the US, Brazil, China, Italy and in India,” he added.

(Jeep India)

“The local production schedule of the Jeep Compass is firmly on track and we are all set to begin local production of the Jeep brand’s global SUV by June this year. The Jeep Compass will come with several industry-first features and will set benchmarks in the Indian SUV space,” Kevin Flynn, Fiat Chrysler India president and MD, said.

“The export as well as India models of the Jeep Compass will be identical in built and quality. We will export to international right-hand drive markets from India,” Flynn added.

The Compass comes in two powertrains -- a 160hp, 250 Nm petrol and a 170 hp, 350Nm diesel, mated to either a six-speed manual and seven-speed automatic Dual Dry Clutch Technology (DDCT) gearbox. Both the engines are Bharat Stage VI compliant, the company said in a statement.

The Jeep Active Drive 4 X 4 system sends power from the petrol or diesel engine to all the four wheels. The Jeep’s Driveline Disconnect Technology (DDT) disconnects power to the rear differential automatically when not required, which would then deliver all the power to the front wheels.

Jeep claims the Compass is equipped with 50+ safety features, some of which include six airbags as standard across all trims, electronic stability control, antilock braking system, hill start assist, cornering lamps, traction control, electronic brakeforce distribution, panic brake assist and rollover mitigation systems, making it one of the safest SUVs on offer in India.