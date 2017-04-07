Lamborghini India on Friday launched the newest avatar of its baby sportscar called the Huracan Performante at Rs 3.97 Crore. The supercar was unveiled at the Geneva International Motor Show only last month and the Italian supercar-maker thinks India is ready to host the beast.

The Huracan Performante gets the same 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine, but this one’s 40 kg lighter than the standard Huracan. Lamborghini has tuned the Performante for more power; 640 bhp to be precise. The motor through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox sends 600 Nm torque to all four wheels, which helps the Lambo reach 0 to 100kph in 2.9 seconds.

(Lamborghini website photo)

Performante uses Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) which adapts to the driving style and type of route. According to Italian supercarmaker’s website, “When necessary, the ALA increases vertical load to assist stability and speed through curves, or it reduces aerodynamic resistance to assist acceleration and reaching the top speed.”

Lamborghini Huracan Performante boasts to have defeated the Porsche 918 Spyder’s record to lap time of 00:06:52:01 at the Nürburgring, becoming the fastest production car to hit the street from the dreaded track. Its top speed is 325 kph.

The Huracan Performante gets the same 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine (Lamborghini website photo)

The Performante can be customised using Lamborghini’s Ad Personam feature. One has 25 body colours to choose from, six choices of brake callipers, seven alloy wheel options, besides a style package for the exterior. The design customisation can be carried forward inside the cabin, which is well equipped like a fighter-jet cockpit.