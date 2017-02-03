Lamborghini launches Huracan Spyder RWD convertible at Rs 3.45 crore

Lamborghini India launched the convertible Huracan Spyder with rear-wheel drive at Rs 3.45 crore (ex-showroom Delhi) on Friday.

“The Lamborghini Huracan Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder is for those with passion who want to experience lifestyle without compromising on performance,” Automobili Lamborghini India head Sharad Agarwal said in a statement.

The new Huracan is powered by a V10 5.2 litre engine and can clock a top speed of 324 kph. It can also hit 100 from stationary in just under 3.5 seconds, and can come to rest from 100 to 0 kph within 32m of braking.

The roof can be opened and closed in mere 17 seconds at speed of up to 50 kph.

It is also equipped with Lamborghini Doppia Frizione (LDF) seven-speed dual clutch architecture ensuring fast gear changes and includes ‘launch control’ for maximum acceleration from a standing start, it added.