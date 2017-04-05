Mahindra launches limited edition Scorpio Adventure at Rs 13.10 lakh

Homegrown SUV-maker Mahindra & Mahindra relaunched a limited edition Scorpio Adventure at Rs 13.10 lakh for two-wheel drive and Rs 14.20 for four-wheel drive (ex-showroom Delhi).

Similar to the limited edition model launched last year, the dual-tone Scorpio Adventure comes with mountain graphic decals on its side panels, gun-metal alloy wheels along with red brake calipers and smoked out tail-lamps to add to the ruggedness of the vehicle.

On the inside, the faux-leather upholstery gets a dash of blue which adds to the freshness of the otherwise simple interiors. A rear-view parking assist camera and side-indicators on the ORVMs are other add-ons.

(Mahindra Photo)

The Adventure edition is built on the top-of-the-line S10 trim powered by the same 120hp 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, which is mated with a five-speed manual transmission which will send power either to the rear two or to all four wheels, depending upon the variant.

The special edition comes in competition against the likes of Renault Duster, Nissan Terrano, Hyundai Creta and Tata Safari Storme. Just like Mahindra Scorpio Adventure, the Duster had an off-roading-themed limited edition called Duster Explore, while Tata Motors had also launched a limited edition Safari Storme Explorer.

Mahindra did not specify the number of Scorpio Adventures to be sold, the figure last time was 1000.