 Mahindra rolls out petrol XUV500 at Rs 15.49 lakh
Mahindra rolls out petrol XUV500 at Rs 15.49 lakh

The SUV comes with various features like static bending headlights, cruise control, push button start, among others.

autos Updated: Dec 05, 2017 17:53 IST
The logo of Mahindra and Mahindra is seen on a car at a showroom in Mumbai.(Reuters/ File photo)

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday launched petrol variant of its SUV XUV500 priced at Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new trim would only be available with a 6-speed automatic transmission sourced from AISIN, Japan.

The model is powered by its indigenously developed 2.2 litre mHawk petrol engine which generates 140 HP of power.

“The introduction of the XUV500 G AT petrol variant will excite consumers who have been eagerly awaiting a petrol option,” M&M Chief of Sales & Marketing -Automotive Division Veejay Ram Nakra said in a statement.

The SUV comes with various features like static bending headlights, cruise control, push button start, among others.

