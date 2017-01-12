Maruti Ignis launches on Jan 13: Five cars that threaten its success

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch its “premium urban compact” Ignis on Friday. The car has already created a buzz among enthusiasts and car-buyers, thanks to its beefy SUV-ish looks, smart infotainment and advanced safety features.

While we know almost every other detail, we wait for the price announcement. Expectation is that Ignis will come at over Rs 5 lakh, here are other strong players in the market which may bite into Ignis’ potential share in the segment:

Renault Kwid:

Since its launch in October 2015, Kwid has been a persistent magnet for budget car-buyers due to its unconventional looks and aggressive pricing. The car directly takes on Alto and Celerio from the MSI garage for the price, and the mini-SUV styling of Ignis may find a competition here.

Available in two engine options of 800cc and one-litre petrol, Kwid starts at Rs 2.65 lakh (ex Delhi showroom), around half the expected price of Ignis.

Tata Tiago

Remember Lionel Messi endorsing this Tata car? Well, that tells why Tiago could be a threat to Ignis, specifically to attract the first-time buyers, who may want to settle for a premium Tata car if budget doesn’t allow a Maruti Suzuki one.

Placed between entry-level small car Nano and the hatchback Bolt in the Tata Motors portfolio, Tiago starts at Rs 3.43 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

WagonR has been a success since its inception, thanks to its timely updates from Maruti Suzuki. Though the tall compact car is more seen in its taxi avatar with Ola and Uber, its appeal with the family-man hasn’t faded.

Starting at Rs 4.32 lakh, now also in an auto-gear shift (AGS) version, WagonR is just as tom-boyish in looks as the Ignis, sans the flamboyance, which indeed comes at a price in Ignis.

Hyundai Grand i10 and upcoming Santro

Roughly 10,000 units of the Grand i10 are sold every month and since the discontinuation of the i10 in December, there’s reportedly a Santro on the cards. The Santro may fill the gap between Eon and the Grand i10, which start at around Rs 3.39 lakh and Rs 5.08 lakh respectively. So both -- the Grand i10 and the upcoming Santro -- are Hyundai’s knights against the Ignis.

Mahindra KUV100:

Mahindra had a plan with this car: sell it to everyone, and offer it for cabs! Launching it in two configurations of five and six seats, Mahindra made sure this muscular mini-SUV populates the streets. And it did, especially in tier-2 and 3 cities.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan endorses this car, again targeted at the first-time buyers and the youth. This Mahindra mini-SUV starts at Rs 4.75 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Swift:

Well, why not? Since its birth in 2005, Maruti Suzuki has refined it to almost-perfection with every upgrade, making it the best-selling hatchback at around Rs 5-lakh, clocking roughly 15,000 units a month. With the new model set to come in later this year, Swift may acquire a demand higher than it already is in.

Swift starts at Rs 5.05 lakh.

It takes months and years to create a car, but just two quarters are enough to decide its fate. Give Ignis that time and you’ll know where’s this race is going as the festive season kicks in.

