Maruti Suzuki to launch Ignis on Jan 13: Five things to know about the premium urban compact

Maruti Suzuki is switching to a completely new gear this year. With a coming-of-age car like Ignis, the carmaker, in its 30s, is looking to wear a new character outside its “daddy’s car” guise.

Due for launch on January 13, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has even released a Twitter emoji for #IGNIS, aimed at its target audience -- the millennials.

So here are five things about the latest “premium urban compact” in town:

1) Bold looks: At first sight, Ignis looks familiar, like a cooler NRI cousin of WagonR. More aggressive styling -- wide open eyes and hexa-mesh grille for powerful stance, beefy muscles on the sides and confident straight strokes all over the body – says it wants to be an SUV.

The Suzuki stylists have succeeded in delivering a sub-four metre mini-SUV to compete with the blockbuster Renault Kwid and the Mahindra KUV100.

2) Engine: Ignis is based on a new platform on which MSI claims to make vehicles lighter, stronger, safer, more fuel efficient and quieter. Ignis is powered by the same engines that go into the bonnet of the Swift and the Baleno:

1197cc VVT petrol -- 82PS power @ 6000 rpm -- 113 Nm torque @ 4200 rpm – 20.89kpl

1248cc DDiS diesel -- 75PS power @ 4000rpm -- 190 Nm torque @ 2000 rpm – 26.80kpl

3) Transmission: Maruti Suzuki will launch Ignis in automatic manual transmission (AMT) variants as well: So across the trims: Sigma -- Petrol manual only, Delta and Zeta – Petrol and diesel in both Manual and AMT and Alpha – Petrol and diesel Manual transmission only.

The interior of Ignis looks fresh and peppy, the dash is inspired from the Baleno with all the Android and Apple-linking gadgetry in place. (Maruti Suzuki India)

4) Safety: To comply with the safety norms that will come into effect later this year, MSI has equipped all variants of Ignis with ABS with EBD system for better control at high speeds and on uncertain patches. It also has ISOFIX seat Anchorage -- a child seat restraint system, and complies with pedestrian safety, side impact and offset crash regulations, akin to the Baleno.

5) Pricing: The price tag will be revealed on Friday. But a figure of just above Rs 5 lakh for the base trim would be competitive, making it the most affordable offering out of the Nexa premium showrooms.

For Maruti lovers, Ignis will be an alternative to the Swift, other than the Baleno. But if the top trim asks for anything more than Rs 7 lakh, Vitara Brezza may also see some steer-aways.

HT will be at the launch of Ignis for more on the new car on Friday. Before that, here’s a quick head-to-head comparison of Ignis with its closest Maruti sibling Swift and rival mini-SUVs -- Mahindra KUV100 and the Renault Kwid:

Twitter @GulshanMWankar