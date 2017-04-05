Mercedes Benz launches S-Class ‘Connoisseur’s Edition’ at Rs 1.21 crore

Mercedes-Benz launched ‘Connoisseur’s Edition’ of its stretch luxury sedan S-Class in two variants -- S 350d at Rs 1.21 Crore and S 400 at Rs 1.32 crore (ex-showroom Pune).

In ‘Connoisseur’s Edition’, the standard S-Class Mercs come with loaded luxury features like night-view assist plus for enhanced driving safety at night, executive rear left seat with extended thigh support and seat reclination up to 43.5 degrees, perfume package with air ionisation and a 3-stage memory function with the fully adjustable front electric seats.

The Mercedes S 350d comes with the same 3-litre, V6 diesel engine producing 190 kW (258 PS) with a peak torque of 620Nm and the S 400 comes powered by a 3-litre, V6 petrol engine that churns out 245 kW (333 PS) and 480Nm of peak torque, when connected through a 7G-Tronic plus gearbox.

Roland Folger, managing director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, in the rear recliner seat of the new S-Class Connoisseur’s Edition. (Mercedes-Benz India photo)

At the launch, Roland Folger, managing director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “The S-Class ‘Connoisseur’s Edition’ will be locally manufactured in our world-class production facility in Chakan, Pune. This is yet another firm affirmation of our vision of ‘Make in India’, and our unwavering commitment to the Indian customer in presenting the best of our global offerings.”

The night-view assist plus feature uses anti-dazzle infrared lamps, infrared cameras and thermal imaging sensors to detect obstructions in the dark and warn pedestrians on the path ahead using a flashlight. The rear seat of the special edition S-Class can be reclined by up to 43.5-degree at the touch of a button, and the air inside the cabin can be ionised and even changed to choice of perfume.

While the S 350d comes loaded with a Burmester 13-speaker surround sound system, the S 400 gets 24 speakers and nine tweeters, together offering 1520 watts of power.

Thjs is Mercedes-Benz India’s fourth launch of the year which last year brought 14 new models in the country.