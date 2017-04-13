New York Auto Show: BMW i3 beats Suzuki Ignis to win World Urban Car 2017 award

BMW’s compact electric car, the i3 was declared the inaugural winner of the world urban car of the year award at the New York International Auto Show. Suzuki Ignis, which Maruti Suzuki drove on to India roads in January, was one of the top three finalists for the award along with PSA Group’s Citroen C3.

“We are delighted and honoured that the BMW i3 has been recognised as the World Urban Car,” Ludwig Willisch, head of BMW group region Americas, said in a statement. “The design brief for the BMW i3 was to create a mega city vehicle for the cities of the future. Today, the new 2017 BMW i3 (94 Ah) provides more range paired with a high-level of dynamic performance, making it the perfect urban vehicle for people around the world,” he said.

The BMW i3 is one of the two electrics by the Munich-based automaker, the other one being the BMW i8. The i3 comes with a 170hp motor that sends 250 Nm torque to the wheels. The e-car has 33 kWh high-voltage lithium-ion battery pack.

The electric Bimmer defeated the Suzuki Ignis, which Maruti Suzuki drive to India in January in 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engines, starting Rs 4.59 lakh.

The Citroen C3 was another finalist popular in the European markets. The C3 is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol mated to a five-speed manual transmission, generating 110 bhp power and 205Nm torque.

World Car Awards at NYIAS World Car of the Year - Jaguar F-Pace

World Luxury Car - Mercedes-Benz E-Class

World Performance Car - Porsche Boxster Cayman

World Car Design of the Year - Jaguar F-Pace

World Green Car - Toyota Prius Prime

World Urban Car - BMW i3 (94Ah)

On the debut of the World Urban Car award, World Car vice-chairman, Mike Rutherford, said, “It’s an award whose time has come. Everyday cars in many, perhaps most, parts of the world will have to become smaller if road and parking space is to be found for them in increasingly packed towns and cities whose populations are swelling annually. This year’s winner in our inaugural World Urban Car category proves that these small vehicles don’t have to be cheap, undesirable and unpleasant to drive. Quite the opposite. It is among the best value‐for‐money products on the market”.