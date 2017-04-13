New York Auto Show: Jaguar F-Pace wins World Car of the Year award

Jaguar’s first SUV F-Pace was declared the World Car Design of the Year and World Car of the Year 2017 at the New York International Auto Show, that kicked off on Wednesday.

“The F-Pace was designed and engineered as a performance SUV with exceptional dynamics, everyday usability and bold design. Winning these two awards endorses the talent and great work of our teams that have delivered the world’s most practical sports car and Jaguar’s fastest selling vehicle,” Ralf Speth, CEO of Jaguar Land Rover, said in a statement.

The F-Pace was one the first SUV built by the British automaker Jaguar Land Rover, which is owned by India’s Tata Motors Group. It was chosen from an initial list of 23 entrants, of which the top three were the Audi Q5, the Jaguar F-Pace and the Volkswagen Tiguan.

Read more

Previous winners of the coveted title were the Mazda MX-5 (2016), Mercedes-Benz C-Class (2015), the Audi A3 (2014), the Volkswagen Golf (2013), the Volkswagen Up! (2012), the Nissan Leaf (2011), the Volkswagen Polo (2010), the Volkswagen Golf (2009), the Mazda2 / Mazda Demio (2008), the Lexus LS460 (2007), the BMW 3-Series (2006) and the Audi A6 (2005).

Jaguar Land Rover CEO Ralf Speth (R) accepts award for 2017 World Car of the Year for the Jaguar F-Pace at the 2017 New York International Auto Show in New York City. (Reuterts)

The Jaguar F-Pace was also launched in India in four variants -- the 2-litre Pure variant at Rs 68.4 lakh and the Prestige trim at Rs 74.5 lakh; the 3-litre R Sport diesel variant comes at Rs 1.02 crore and the First Edition at Rs 1.12 crore, (all prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Of the other two finalists, the Audi Q5 is available in India in three trim levels priced at Rs. 43.16-48.71 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Production of the Volkswagen Tiguan has begun at the Chakan plant near Pune in Maharashtra. The German automaker is expected to launch Tiguan in India later this year.

World Car Awards at NYIAS World Car of the Year - Jaguar F-Pace

World Luxury Car - Mercedes-Benz E-Class

World Performance Car - Porsche Boxster Cayman

World Car Design of the Year - Jaguar F-Pace

World Green Car - Toyota Prius Prime

World Urban Car - BMW i3 (94Ah)

This was the 13th World Car Awards, and 11th in association with the New York International Auto Show. The auto show opens at the Jacob Javits Center in New York for the press on April 12 and will be open to the public from April 14 to 23.