Dodge gets Vin Diesel to claim its Demon Challenger is the fastest production car

Fiat Chrysler’s Dodge brand is laying claim to the fastest production car in the US, deposing electric car maker Tesla Motors with a freaky-fast 840-horsepower gasoline burner.

The Italian-American automaker says its Demon Challenger can go from zero to 97 kph (60mph) in 2.3 seconds. That beats the Tesla Model S P100D sedan, which hits 97 (60mph) in 2.5 seconds.

Actor Vin Diesel speaks during the unveiling of the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon during a media preview for the New York International Auto Show on Tuesday. (AP)

Dodge used explosions, burnouts and a small drag strip to roll out the car Tuesday just ahead of the New York International Auto Show press days. The company even brought in Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel for effect.

Read more

The street-legal Demon also can hit 225kph (140 mph) while running a quarter mile in 9.65 seconds, about two seconds faster than a typical muscle car. It’s available in the fall.