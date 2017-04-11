Nissan India launches third anniversary editions of Datsun Go, Go+ models

Datsun, the economy segment sub-brand of Nissan Motor India Ltd, on Monday launched Special Anniversary limited editions of its Go cars to mark completion of three years in India.

The anniversary edition of the hatchback Datsun Go has been priced at Rs 4.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and while that of the Datsun Go+ comes Rs 4.9 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

“The Datsun brand is winning over more and more customers who are seeking accessible mobility,” Arun Malhotra, Nissan Motor India MD said.

The special anniversary edition Datsun Go. (Datsun India Photo)

Datsun’s first two models in India -- the mini hatch Go and its extended seven-seat version Go+, were competitively priced in the economy segment. However, the Go became more popular with cab aggregators and fleet-operators, and Go+ was accepted by only a fraction of family car-buyers.

The anniversary editions of GO and GO+ comes with a first-in-segment Ambient Lighting app for mobile phones with which a customer can choose the cabin’s mood lighting.

Apart from a sporty black rear spoiler on the exterior, the interior features vivid blue inlays on the passenger seats that match the blue trim around the centre console. Accessories like anniversary floor mats, art leather seats, keyless entry system, Bluetooth connectivity, rear parking sensor, radio and USB connection feature in the special edition cars.

The vivid blue inlays on the passenger seats that match the blue trim around the centre console. (Datsun India photo)

Jerome Saigot, vice president, Datsun business unit said, “This year Datsun marks its third anniversary in India. To say “thank you” to entice new fans of the brand to choose Datsun, we are planning a series of customer benefit schemes to draw in more people to discover what Datsun has to offer.”

Datsun also plans to invite its existing customers to share family stories involving their Datsun vehicles under #UnitedByDatsun theme.