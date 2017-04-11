Passenger vehicle sales 9.96% up in March: Cars grow 8.17%, motorcycles 3.33% slower

Domestic passenger vehicle sales registered a growth of 9.96% at 2,82,519 units in March, from 2,56,920 in the same month last year.

Domestic car sales were up 8.17% at 1,90,065 units as against 1,75,709 in March last year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Total two-wheeler sales in March were up marginally at 14,71,576 units compared to 14,67,710 units in the year-ago month. Motorcycles sales last month dropped 3.33%at 9,15,199 units as against 9,46,754 a year earlier.

Sales of commercial vehicles were up 9.26% at 87,257 units in March, SIAM said. According to the auto industry body, the industry lost around Rs 1,200 crore due to the Supreme Court order that banned sale of Bharat Stage III vehicles after April 1.

Vehicle sales across categories logged a growth of 1.33% at 18,80,352 units, from 18,55,623 in March 2016.

For the fiscal ended March 2017, domestic passenger vehicles sales came in at 30,46,727 units as against 27,89,208 in the previous year, up 9.23%.

Domestic car sales during the year grew 3.85% to 21,02,996 units as against 20,25,097 in the previous year, the SIAM said.