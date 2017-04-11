 Passenger vehicle sales 9.96% up in March: Cars grow 8.17%, motorcycles 3.33% slower | autos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 11, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Passenger vehicle sales 9.96% up in March: Cars grow 8.17%, motorcycles 3.33% slower

autos Updated: Apr 11, 2017 12:58 IST
PTI, New Delhi
Auto sales report

Rush of customers inside a two wheeler showroom to purchase discounted vehicles after the Supreme Court recently banned sale and registration of BS-III vehicles after March 31 in Ranchi, India, on March 31, 2017.(HT File Photo)

Domestic passenger vehicle sales registered a growth of 9.96% at 2,82,519 units in March, from 2,56,920 in the same month last year.

Domestic car sales were up 8.17% at 1,90,065 units as against 1,75,709 in March last year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Total two-wheeler sales in March were up marginally at 14,71,576 units compared to 14,67,710 units in the year-ago month. Motorcycles sales last month dropped 3.33%at 9,15,199 units as against 9,46,754 a year earlier.

Sales of commercial vehicles were up 9.26% at 87,257 units in March, SIAM said. According to the auto industry body, the industry lost around Rs 1,200 crore due to the Supreme Court order that banned sale of Bharat Stage III vehicles after April 1.

Read more

Vehicle sales across categories logged a growth of 1.33% at 18,80,352 units, from 18,55,623 in March 2016.

For the fiscal ended March 2017, domestic passenger vehicles sales came in at 30,46,727 units as against 27,89,208 in the previous year, up 9.23%.

Domestic car sales during the year grew 3.85% to 21,02,996 units as against 20,25,097 in the previous year, the SIAM said.

tags

more from autos

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you