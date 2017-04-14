Suzuki, Toshiba, Denso to invest Rs 12 bn in India to make batteries for electric vehicles

Suzuki Motor Corporation (Suzuki), Toshiba Corporation (Toshiba) and Denso Corporation (DENSO) will establish a joint venture company this year to make lithium-ion battery packs for vehicles in India.

An initial investment of 20 billion Japanese yen (approximately Rs 11.9 billion, $183.61 million) will be made in this joint venture, which is expected to supercharge the electric vehicle sector in the country, which has not really picked up with just a handful of other electric automakers in the market.

“The joint venture company will be established within 2017 and shall move to manufacturing phase at earliest possible timing,” Suzuki Motor Corporation said in a statement.

“The joint venture company will be capitalised at 2 billion Japanese yen, with the planned participation ratio of Suzuki 50%, Toshiba 40% and Denso 10% respectively,” the statement added.

The JV company will be the first big venture dedicated towards vehicular lithium-ion battery packs. “In the Indian automotive market where compact cars are the mainstream models, introduction of sustainable technology suitable for such affordable cars is required. The battery pack manufacturing joint venture by the three companies will realize stable supply of lithium-ion battery packs in India in the course of promoting sustainable cars in the country and will contribute to “Make in India” initiative by the Indian government,” the companies said.