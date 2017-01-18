Tata Hexa launched at Rs 11.99 lakh: 5 things to check out in this crossover

Tata Motors launched the much awaited crossover Hexa at Rs 11.99 lakh, while the top 4x4 trim starts at Rs 17.49 lakh (all ex-showroom Delhi).Tata! The name itself brings to our mind an imposing, “steely” image of authority, which has taken shape over a century of industrial excellence. The name prefixed to a vast range of products and services from salt to software, speaks of the grandeur Tata Motors has achieved, starting with the Sumo in 1994.

Here comes another car from the Tata garage that can get off the road with more ease, and still keep its occupants happy. Welcome to 2017 as Tata drives in Hexa.

Hexa is a crossover – an SUV by its drivability blended with the premium comfort and advanced features of a sedan.

Unveiled at the Delhi Auto Expo last year, Tata clearly hasn’t woven another big tent like the Aria from the threads of Indica-Indigo. This one’s a completely different fabric – rugged, textured and all-season-proof.

Here are five other things to check out in the latest beast in auto town:

Exteriors

The silhouette of Tata Hexa does remind you of Aria, but hey, it’s not Aria. The designers of Tata have taken cues from Hexa’s competitors like the Innova Chrysta and the XUV500 and managed to filll in the gap between the two with a balanced body styling.

There’s Tata’s signature honeycomb on the front grille “with chrome humanity line” (as the automaker puts it) and around the fog-lamp sockets with chrome brows. The bonnet line is Safari Storme-inspired, with the smoked-projector headlamps sculpted to go with the flow.

The rear gate too has wrapped around lamps conjoined by a grey-silver cladding. The crossover looks tall from all angles, giving it a purpose.

Interiors

Tata was not really known to be premium until got serious with the Manza. Now we have Storme and even the recent Zest, Bolt and Tiago which have upped the quality quotient for Tata.

Hexa takes that a notch up with features like ambient mood lighting, besides the regular Harman-powered ConnectNext touchscreen infotainment system with JBL speakers.

The black dashboard is played subtle just fine with chrome linings around AC vents and the consoles.

Tata Hexa comes in two configurations of six and seven seats, and is longer and wider than its rivals, which means more room.

Safety

Hexa has six airbags – front, side and curtains, to keep the occupants safe in case. It is powered by the standard antilock braking system, electronic brakeforce distribution system and hillroad assist to offer more safety when needed.

Powertrain

Hexa borrows the 2.2-litre diesel Varicor engine from the Storme, but is tuned for two power levels – 150 PS and 320 Nm torque and 156 Ps and 400 Nm torque. What’s more? Tata is offering this in 6 speed MT as well as AT variants and there’s an optional 4x4 too.

Tata has fine-tuned the drivability of its cars over the years and Hexa seems to be the right high it would want to be at.

Competition

With Toyota revamping the Innova Chrysta months back and Mahindra selling XUV500 strong month after month, Tata has some ice to break here. The marketing and the first impressions of the car have been in the automaker’s favour, and there’s a big onus on the flagship model to regain Tata’s diminishing market share over the past couple of years.

Starting at Rs 12 lakh, Tata Hexa is an excellent value for money proposition against the new Innova, which comes from Rs 14 lakh to Rs 21 lakh, and the XUV500 priced between Rs 12.5 lakh and 18.5 lakh. Offerings like automatic and 4x4 variants get a thumbs-up.Here’s a quick head to head comparison of the three: