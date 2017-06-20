 Tesla close to agreement on first production plant in China: Report | autos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 20, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Tesla close to agreement on first production plant in China: Report

Tesla’s revenue from China tripled to more than $1 billion last year.

autos Updated: Jun 20, 2017 11:12 IST
Tesla
The Tesla corporate logo is pictured at a Tesla electric car dealership in Sydney.(Reuters file photo)

Tesla Inc is close to an agreement to produce its electric cars in China for the first time and gain better access to the world’s largest auto market, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

An agreement with the city of Shanghai would allow Tesla to build its facilities in Lingang development zone and could come as soon as this week, the report said.

The electric carmaker, whose revenue from China tripled to more than $1 billion last year, would need to set up a joint venture with at least one local partner under existing rules, Bloomberg reported.

Tesla was not immediately available for comment.

In March, Tencent Holdings Ltd, China’s biggest internet company, bought a 5% stake in Tesla for $1.8 billion.

more from autos

Designed for success – Manav Rachna focuses on industry-oriented management programmes
Designed for success – Manav Rachna focuses on industry-oriented management programmes
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you