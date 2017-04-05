Tesla delivers record 25,000 electric cars in first quarter of 2017

American electric carmaker Tesla’s Chinese subsidiary on Wednesday recorded delivery of 25,000 electric cars globally in the first quarter.

From January to March, Tesla produced 25,418 new cars, another quarterly record, the company said.

Of the cars delivered, 13,450 were Model S electric sedans and the remaining were Model X utility vehicles. These two models are the main existing models of the company.

The quarterly delivery marks a 69% increase over the same period last year, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The California-based carmaker plans to mass-produce Model 3, an affordable, entry-level model in September, the company said.

In March, Jon Mcneil, Tesla’s head of global sales, said in Beijing that the company’s Chinese market will continue to expand.

In 2016, Tesla took in $1 billion from the Chinese market, about 15% of its global revenue.

China’s internet company Tencent bought a 5% stake in Tesla for $1.8 billion.

Mcneil had said Tesla will continue to increase investment into Chinese market, boost sales, service and build more charging stations.