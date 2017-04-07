Tesla is getting the world excited by its upcoming mass-market electric car – the Model 3.

Last month, the company head Elon Musk tweeted a six-second “first-drive” video of the Model 3 and left many of its fans jaw-dropped.

First drive of a release candidate version of Model 3 pic.twitter.com/zcs6j1YRa4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2017

Now, technology website Jalopnik on Thursday reported spotting the Model 3 prototype at an undisclosed location. The test car clicked inside out by Brian Williams / Spiedbilde remains pretty much the same in its coupe-style sedan look as it was premiered last year. There’s no grille on the face though the nose has gone under the rasp, for which Musk also welcomed inputs from Tesla fans.

(Photos Courtesy: Brian Williams/Spiedbilde/Jalopnik)

But as Musk would have it, there’s going to be just one central screen adjacent to the steering and no heads-up-display.

Yes. The model will have just one screen which will encompass speedo, navigation, autopilot (if US authorities permit), and other details of the car one needs to know. Musk as tersely replied “No” to a Twitter user who had begged with him to have a conventional speedo, or at least a heads-up-display.

The sneak-peeks come weeks after the electric carmaker in its filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission said it’s not ready even with the prototypes of the Model 3. Tesla in its filings has said: “We intend to begin volume production and deliveries of Model 3 in the second half of 2017.”

At present, Tesla makes its cars -- Model S and Model X – at its Fremont and Lathrop factories in California, Tilburg in Netherlands and at our Gigafactory 1 near Reno, Nevada.

The company had recently overtaken Ford to become the second-largest automaker in terms of market capitalisation, after GM. Tesla sold over 25,000 electrics in the first quarter of 2017, a 69% rise year-on-year.