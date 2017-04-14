This electric sedan Lucid Air has more range, more power than Tesla

Tesla’s got to be careful. A new rival electric car is in town and it’s got more power, more range.

Lucid Motors showed off the all-electric sedan Air at the New York International Auto Show on Thursday. The company claims Air will go up to roughly 640 km (400 miles) in one charge, and will muscle 1,000 hp power when it goes on sale in 2019.

Tesla’s Model S’s P100D model gets a 760 hp motor and at 96kph, the Model S can go up to 600km (371 miles).

Lucid is taking refundable reservations for the Air, which is expected to start at a base price of $52,500, after buyers of the electric car get a federal tax credit of $7,500.

The car gets two boots – one on front and one in the rear, which the company claims will be equal to the volume of a four-person hot-tub.

The 10-year-old company unveiled the electric sedan in mid-December, but has not revealed the number of reservations received so far. Lucid is eyeing a 2019 roll out with the first 255 cars off its factory to be “Launch Editions”.

Based out of Menlo Park, California, Lucid started a battery company but started developing vehicles in 2014. Peter Rawlinson, the lead engineer of the Tesla Model S, is the man at the helm of Lucid.

The company plans to make 130,000 Air vehicles per year by 2022 at a factory being built in Casa Grande, Arizona.

The company has been posting some really promising videos online about the sedan Air and drawing attention of enthusiasts and technologists. One of them shows the Air taking its first high-speed stability test on an Ohio track, during which it clocks 349 kph (217mph).

Alpha Speed Car from Lucid Motors on Vimeo.

Excited? Wait till 2019.