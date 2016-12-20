 US to probe 1 million Fiat Chrysler Ram pick-ups, SUVs for roll-away crashes | autos$top | Hindustan Times
US to probe 1 million Fiat Chrysler Ram pick-ups, SUVs for roll-away crashes

autos Updated: Dec 20, 2016 18:47 IST
Reuters, Washington
Reuters, Washington
A Fiat car logo is seen on media day at the Paris auto show in Paris (Reuters file photo)

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will probe about 1 million newer Fiat Chrysler Ram pickup trucks and SUVs after receiving complaints the vehicles rolled away after being parked, it said on Tuesday.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said it is cooperating with the government investigation that covers the 2013-2016 model year Ram 1500 pickup truck and 2014-2016 Dodge Durango SUV. The government said it has reports of 25 crashes from owners alleging vehicle roll-away and 9 injuries and urged drivers to set the parking brake before exiting the vehicles.

The vehicles under investigation have an electronic rotary control for driver gear selections that is different to the shifter that Fiat Chrysler recalled earlier this year for roll away issues.

In April, Fiat Chrysler recalled more than 1.1 million cars and SUVs worldwide because the vehicles may roll away after drivers exit.

