Volkswagen launches new Vento Highline Plus variant in India at Rs 10.84 lakh

Volkswagen India launched a new variant of its mid-size sedan -- the Vento Highline Plus -- at Rs 10.84 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai). The model will be available in both manual as well as VW’s DSG-automatic gearboxes across all dealerships in India.

Based on the standard Highline trim that starts at Rs 9.92 lakh, the Vento Highline Plus has got full LED headlamps and daytime running lamps and also a rear view camera to assist parking and manoeuvre in tight spots.

The car has some add-ons like turn indicators on the ORVMs, Zirkonia alloy wheels, rain-sensing wipers, rear air-conditioning vents, auto-dimming IRVM, cooled glove box and a multi-function steering wheel. The Vento comes fitted with ABS and dual front air-bags as standard fitment.

The taillamps get LEDs too (Volkswagen India Photo)

Volkswagen offers Vento with 1.2 litre TSI and 1.6 litre MPI petrol engines, each generating 105 PS power. The diesel variant comes with a 1.5 litre TDI engine that churns out 110 PS.

So across the line-up, Vento prices are:

Vento 1.6 MPI (105PS) 1.2 TSI (105PS) 1.5 TDI (110PS) Trendline (Manual) 8,04,584 9,33,365 Comfortline (Manual) 9,01,035 10,33,582 Comfortline (DSG-Auto) 10,24,670 11,60,952 Highline (Manual) 9,92,250 11,29,936 Highline (DSG-Auto) 11,15,982 12,52,357 Highline + (Manual) 10,84,550 12,20,163 Highline + (DSG-Auto) 12,06,302 13,42,677

At the launch, Thierry Lespiaucq, managing director, Volkswagen Group sales India, said, “The Vento has been an integral part of the Volkswagen portfolio in India. It is our constant endeavor to make the Vento a car of choice for young families and working professionals and the Highline Plus is aimed at that direction, we are positive that customers will find resonance in the car.”

Vento was first launched in 2010 and is in competition against the segment-leader Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Hyundai Verna and the Skoda Rapid. Volkswagen also launched the compact sedan Ameo which has been placed below the Vento and starts at around Rs 5.45 lakh.