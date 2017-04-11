Volvo hikes car prices in India by up to 2.5% ‘due to rise in input costs’

Volvo Auto India raised prices of its cars by up to 2.5% “due to rise in input costs”. The change in ex-showroom prices, which ranges from Rs 54,200 to Rs 2,50,000, will be effective on sales from April 1.
“The increase is due to rise in input costs which affect all models sold in India,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
The effective prices are:
|Model / Variant
|Current prices in Rs
|Revised prices in Rs
|Change in Rs
|V40
|25,49,250 - 29,45,800
|26,04,000 - 30,00,000
|54,200 - 56,900
|S60
|30,88,970 - 39,90,000
|31,64,000 - 40,65,000
|75,000 - 75,030
|S90 D4 Inscription
|53,50,000
|54,50,000
|1,00,000
|XC60
|44,80,500 - 51,70,600
|45,71,000 - 52,61,000
|90,000 - 90,500
|XC90
|70,96,700 - 1,25,00,000
|71,97,000 - 1,27,50,000
|1,00,000 - 2,50,000
The Swedish luxury car company is owned by China’s Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd.
Volvo Auto India sells eight luxury models, ranging from a hatchback V40 to a hybrid SUV XC90 T8. The company’s performance brand Polestar will debut in India on April 14, with the launch of luxury sports sedan S60 Polestar.