Volvo hikes car prices in India by up to 2.5% ‘due to rise in input costs’

Volvo Auto India raised prices of its cars by up to 2.5% “due to rise in input costs”. The change in ex-showroom prices, which ranges from Rs 54,200 to Rs 2,50,000, will be effective on sales from April 1.

“The increase is due to rise in input costs which affect all models sold in India,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The effective prices are:

Model / Variant Current prices in Rs Revised prices in Rs Change in Rs V40 25,49,250 - 29,45,800 26,04,000 - 30,00,000 54,200 - 56,900 S60 30,88,970 - 39,90,000 31,64,000 - 40,65,000 75,000 - 75,030 S90 D4 Inscription 53,50,000 54,50,000 1,00,000 XC60 44,80,500 - 51,70,600 45,71,000 - 52,61,000 90,000 - 90,500 XC90 70,96,700 - 1,25,00,000 71,97,000 - 1,27,50,000 1,00,000 - 2,50,000

The Swedish luxury car company is owned by China’s Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd.

Read more

Volvo Auto India sells eight luxury models, ranging from a hatchback V40 to a hybrid SUV XC90 T8. The company’s performance brand Polestar will debut in India on April 14, with the launch of luxury sports sedan S60 Polestar.