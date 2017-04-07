Volvo’s latest concept coupe will ride you back to childhood

Volvo’s latest model in town is a treat for everyone, especially for the young buyers.

A new trailer video released on Thursday shows those iconic “Thor’s hammer” headlamps blinking from the dark, big five-spoke alloy wheels and the cross-slat Volvo logo sitting on the concave grille up front.

Volvo says it’s a “limited edition” car “designed for the next generation”; we think, “Is this Volvo’s new two-door Coupe?”

But then Volvo tells us: “No driver’s licence required”.

Enter Volvo Rider -- a small, four-wheeled, single-seat ride for the little ones.

The silver Concept XC Coupe (Volvo )

The Volvo Rider Concept XC Coupe looks like a premium toy for the young drivers. There’s no seat belt, engine or battery, or even some space to keep stuff in the car.

The Rider runs on “little feet”, yeah, much like the ones from The Flintstones. It weighs around 5 kg and is designed for kids 1 to 3 years old. It even comes in two variants: XC Coupe silver or Crash Test orange.

The Orange Crash Test XC Coupe (Volvo)

The product immediately aroused millions of curious fans and the Volvo registration website crashed.

(Facebook comments)

Volvo later clarified that the Rider runs only on the feet and there’s no electricity involved apart from the headlamps and tail-lights. There’s also a horn by the way, just in case the young driver loses way and needs help to manoeuvre in some corner.

Volvo’s finesse at making their cars is clearly visible in this toy car, which can be bought in India from the Volvo website at around Rs 15,000 including shipping.

Not just the kids, even parents and grandparents got excited to see the premium toy from Volvo.

