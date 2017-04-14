Volvo’s first performance car in India, S60 Polestar, launched at Rs 52.5 lakh

Volvo Auto India launched its performance brand Polestar in India on Friday, with a sports edition of its entry-level luxury sedan S60 Polestar priced at Rs 52.5 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Volvo S60 Polestar comes only in the S60’s top-of-the-line T6 trim, which has an electronic all-wheel-drive as standard. Powered by a 2.0-litre four-pot supercharged petrol engine mated to an eight-speed geartronic gearbox, the S60 Polestar roars out 362 bhp (367PS) power at 6,000 rpm and 470 Nm of torque from 3,100 to 5,100 rpm.

Though the S60 Polestar can go from 0 to 100 in 4.7 seconds, its top speed will be limited at 250 kph.

Volvo S60 Polestar Available in Volvo S60 T6 trim

Engine 2.0-litre four-cylinder supercharged petrol | 362 bhp (367PS) power | 470 Nm of torque

Transmission eight-speed geartronic, electronic all-wheel-drive standard

0 to 100 in 4.7 seconds

Top speed 250 kph

100 to 0 kph in 37 metres

Price Rs 52.5 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

Speaking with HT ahead of the launch, Volvo Auto India MD Tom von Bonsdorff said, “I see no reason why India should not have a car like the Polestar. It’s a nice, powerful, luxury vehicle and safe too, something that we at Volvo value more than anything else.”

Volvos are perceived to be chauffeur-driven luxury cars. So is that what Volvo is trying to change in India?

“There’s no point in buying such a great engine if you don’t drive it yourself. We are looking at that segment when people, mostly young executives, take their cars to the office Monday to Friday, and look for a fun spin around the town on weekends. Polestar is for the youth who prefer to drive than to be driven,” von Bonsdorff said.

The R-Design, the company claims, facilitates “better cornering, more thrilling handling, increased torque, power and excitement”. (Volvo Auto India)

The Polestar version looks the same as the standard S60, except some “enhanced elements of sporty design inside and out” to make the sportier version different from the standard one. The R-Design, the company claims, facilitates “better cornering, more thrilling handling, increased torque, power and excitement”. The interiors come packed with Bowers & Wilkins Audio system, a large touchscreen infotainment system and host of other convenience features.

Besides the standard safety equipment that Volvo cars are known for, there’s also a Volvo City Safety feature which automatically brakes the vehicle in event of an impending collision when under a speed of 50 kph. The vehicle can stop from a speed of 100 kph in 37 metres.

This is the first Volvo Polestar car in India. Volvo Auto India sells eight luxury models, ranging from a hatchback V40 to a hybrid SUV XC90 T8.

