Volvo to launch performance sedan S60 Polestar in India on April 14

Volvo Auto India is all set to launch performance variant of its entry-level luxury sedan -- the S60 Polestar -- on April 14.

The Polestar variant will come in Volvo S60’s top-of-the-line T6 trim, which will be an electronic all-wheel-drive standard. The S60 Polestar will feature a 2.0-litre four-pot supercharged gasoline engine mated to an eight-speed geartronic gearbox to generate 362 bhp (367PS) power at 6,000 rpm and 470 Nm of torque from 3,100 to 5,100 rpm.

Though the S60 Polestar can go from 0 to 100 in 4.7 seconds, its top speed will be limited at 250 kph.

The Polestar version looks the same as the standard S60, except some “enhanced elements of sporty design inside and out” to make the sportier version different from the standard one. The R-Design, the company claims, facilitates “better cornering, more thrilling handling, increased torque, power and excitement”. The interiors come packed with infotainment and a host of other convenience features.

Besides the standard safety equipment that Volvo cars are known for, there’s also a Volvo City Safety feature which automatically brakes the vehicle in event of an impending collision when under a speed of 50 kph. The vehicle can stop from a speed of 100 kph in 37 metres.

Volvo will pit the new S60 Polestar against the Mercedes-AMG C43, the BMW M3 and the Audi S5. The standard S60 T6 starts at Rs 45.73 lakh, while the C43 is priced at Rs 87 lakh, M3 at Rs 45.9 lakh and the S5 at Rs 74 lakh. The Volvo S60 T6 Polestar is expected to be priced north of Rs 60 lakh.