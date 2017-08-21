Yamaha Fazer 25 launched in India, priced at Rs 1.28 lakh

Japanese two-wheeler maker Yamaha launched a 250-cc bike Fazer 25 on Monday priced at Rs 1.28 lakh.

This is the second bike from the company this year, after the roll out of FZ 25 in January, and will hit the road next month.

“With its improved looks and other suitable changes, the Fazer 25 will keep up with the expectations of the FZ breed of customers,” Yamaha India Motor managing director Masaki Asano said at the launch.

The Fazer 250 is essentially a fully-faired version of the FZ 25.

Yamaha is very bullish on the launch and confident that it will keep up with the strong growth numbers it has seen in the last few years, it said.