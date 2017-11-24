At Dharma Sansad, Mohan Bhagwat makes a pitch for Ram temple in Ayodhya

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday pitched strongly for building the Ram temple on the disputed site at Ayodhya, insisting that only the temple would come up there and no other structure.

On the opening day of the three-day ‘Dharma Sansad’, a congregation of 2,000 Hindu saints, mutt heads and VHP leaders from across the country at Udupi, about 400 km west of Bengaluru, Bhagwat said the realisation of the demand for a Ram temple was nearing.

“After efforts of so many years, after so many sacrifices, today it feels like it is near,” he said. The RSS chief said there was a case in the court and everybody knew the demands of the organisation. “Even if we don’t speak (about our demands) everybody recognises us as the Ram Mandirwale. This is how involved we have been in this issue,” he said.

“The Ram temple will be built at Ram Janmabhoomi, and nothing else will be built there. It will be built there and with those same stones,” he said.

Bhagwat cautioned Hindus against becoming complacent till the world recognised Bharat Maa as its guru. He said there was no need for Hindus to boast about winning battles, as they were winning battles and would achieve complete victory. “And then we will not have to boast about ourselves, the whole world will appreciate us.”

Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Praveen Togadia also reiterated the demand for constructing the Ram temple at the contested site. “I pray to God that a temple should be built in Ayodhya and quickly. We want a temple in Ayodhya, the birth place of Ram, and we also want Ram rajya.”

Togadia spelled out the essential characteristics of this Ram rajya thus: “Every Hindu should get food, every child gets education, every family has a doctor, all youth get employment, every farmer is debt free,” he said.

He also demanded that the government should not interfere in the administration of temples.

“If the Indian Constitution is secular, why are governments regulating Hindu temples?” he asked.

Togadia also batted for a law to ban cow slaughter.

“Crores of Hindu worship the cow. Then why is there cow slaughter in India? Parliament should pass a law banning cow slaughter,” he said.

The seer of the influential of Paryaya Pejawar Math in Udupi, Vishwesha Tirtha Swami, laid down a deadline of a year for starting work on the temple. “There is a conducive environment at present and hence, work on the temple must begin within a year. I am confident that by 2019 work would have begun.”