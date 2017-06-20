Bengaluru: Traffic cop stops President Pranab’s convoy to make way for ambulance

A traffic police officer deployed at Bengaluru’s Trinity Circle on Saturday won people’s hearts for deftly making way for an ambulance even as a convoy of the President of India was to pass through a busy junction.

The Bengaluru Police later announced a reward for traffic police sub-inspector ML Nijalingappa for making way for the ambulance during the convoy movement of President Pranab Mukherjee, who was in the city for the inauguration of Metro’s Green Line.

The President’s convoy was heading towards the Raj Bhavan when Nijalingappa is reported to have spotted an ambulance trying to find a way towards a private hospital near HAL.

The sub-inspector quickly passed on directions to do the needful and let the ambulance travel.

Deputy commissioner of police -traffic east division, Bengaluru City Abhei Goyal later took to Twitter to praise the officer’s presence of mind.

PSI Sh Nijlingappa is rewarded for deftly allowing the ambulance before the 1st citizen of India. @blrcitytraffic gives way to 🚑, do you? pic.twitter.com/KoI2nap14N — DCP Traffic East (@DCPTrEastBCP) June 18, 2017

Praveen Sood, the Commissioner of Police, tweeted, “The policeman who took such initiative to be rewarded. Well done!”

Following this, it didn’t take much time for the Twitter and the Facebook, including pages of the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP), to get inundated with appreciation messages for the officer.