Will wait for SC decision on Jallikattu to decide on Kambala : Karnataka HC

The Karnataka high court on Monday refused to vacate its stay on Kambala, a traditional buffalo race, saying it would wait for the Supreme Court’s verdict on Jallikattu before deciding on the matter.

A bench of chief justice SK Mukherjee and justice RB Budihal said it would wait for the Supreme Court to decide on the ordinance promulgated by the Tamil Nadu government, amending the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (PCA), before deciding on the matter.

The bench was hearing petitions filed by organisers of Kambala challenging the high court’s stay on the event, ordered last November on a petition filed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). It has adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

Vijay Kumar, one of the organisers of Kambala, said the sport could only be held in the winter months. “If the event is not held by the end of February, this season will be gone,” he said.

Advocate S Rajshekhar, appearing for the petitioners, said they would await the court’s verdict.

However, the state government has said that it is considering bringing in a law amending the PCA Act, similar to Tamil Nadu.

Rajshekhar said even if this was done, they would have to wait for the high court’s order.

“However, the court has said if the SC rules in favour of Jallikattu, then we can move a memo and an earlier date of hearing will be given,” he said.

There had been huge protests in the lead up to the hearing in order to pressure the court to vacate its stay.

Vijay Kumar said the Kambala committee would decide on the future course of action after the hearing on Jallikattu in the apex court on Tuesday.