Three Rohingya Muslims were taken into custody in Jabalpur while they were begging. Police believe they might have left Hyderabad during anti-beggars drive over there reportedly in view of the US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump’s visit.

According to police, it got a tip off that 3 Rohingya Muslims who were staying in a shelter home at Hyderabad were in Jabalpur and were begging in Lordganj police area. They were taken into custody and questioned. They include Abdul Husain, 65, Rustam Ali, 35, and Nizamuddin, 25.

Though the police detained the Rohingya Muslims on Tuesday, it disclosed the information on Thursday only while sending them back to their shelter home in Hyderabad on Hyderabad.

According to Lordganj police station in charge Sushil Chauhan identity of the detained persons was verified by contacting Balapur police station in Hyderabad, under which the shelter was situated. They had their I-cards too with them issued by the shelter. They shared with police that they reached India through Bangladesh in January this year due to atrocities on the community in Myanmar.

Chauhan said when questioned the detained persons said they didn’t know where to go. All they said that they boarded a train in Hyderabad and got down at Jabalpur.

When asked superintendent of police Jabalpur Shashikant Shukla said there was a possibility that they left Hyderabad during the anti-beggars drive over there. However, they didn’t tell police about this. “They have been sent back to the UN’s shelter home set up at Hyedrabad where they were staying”, he added.