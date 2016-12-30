3-year-old toddler drowns in water tank in Bhopal

A three-year-old child died after drowning in water tank in Bhopal on Thursday here, police said. The child was alone in the house in Kamla Nagar area when the incident happened and was rushed to the hospital by neighbours.

According to police, on Thursday evening at around 5 pm, Dharmendra Singh, who lived with his family at Sabri Nagar slums in Kamla Nagar locality, was playing in the house. His father, Banne Singh who works as a cleanliness worker at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), was on duty while his mother and two siblings were out.

Dharmendra while playing reached a water tank kept near the bathroom and fell inside it. Some neighbours saw him and rushed him to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, police added.

“We got the information about the toddler’s death from the hospital after which we have registered the matter under section 174 of CrPC and investigations are on. The body has been sent for post-mortem at Hamidia Hospital,” said Jagdish Singh, a police official.