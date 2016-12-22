800 dental students at crossroads

The future of 800 students in Madhya Pradesh pursuing dentistry—and are into their second year of college—hangs in balance over the state high court’s ruling against admissions done on the basis of Class 12 marks.

After Dental Council of India (DCI) sought cancellation of such admissions, the Jabalpur bench of the court on December 16 this year asked the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) to form a three-member committee to list the students who did not take the entrance test route, even as dental colleges vowed to move the Supreme Court.

“DCI had formulated the (entrance) rule in 2007 but it is going to apply on the 2014-15 batch. Why is only one batch being victimised? They have no problem with students of seven batches who passed after this rule,” a student of Bhabha Dental College, Bhopal, rued.

The rule came into effect only in 2015 after the Punjab and Haryana High Court ruled in DCI’s favour. DCI then applied the rule across the country, but colleges in Madhya Pradesh approached the HC as many had admitted students, who were about to take their first year exams.

“We had registered for counselling before taking admission. We followed whole process before admission. If the admission was invalid, DCI should not have registered us,” said a BDS student of Maharana Pratap Dental College, Gwalior.

College authorities say that the admissions were done according to rules and the DCI and the DME were informed.

“There is a difference between condition of admission for students in colleges of Punjab and MP. DCI shouldn’t have applied it to other states. This is nothing but a new way of harassing private medical and dental colleges,” said J N Chauksey, secretary of Association of Private Medical and Dental College (APMDC).

IDEAS Dental College chairman Kaushal Singh said, “We have followed all the rules. Even, we are in a state of confusion about the future of students. We will move the Supreme Court.”

DME joint director, Shashi Gandhi said they would shortlist the names of students who took admission on the basis of Class 12 exam results and not entrance tests.

The court asked to form a three-member committee to check the validity of admission and cancelled the admissions of students who have taken direct admission on the basis of class 12 marks.

A student from Jhansi said, “My parents had warned me before the admission that I shouldn’t take admission in the state where Vyapam Scam has put question mark on the admission process but I didn’t listen to them. Now, they won’t support me.”

“The government and college administration should take responsibility and help the students because if the future of students is ruined, they would be the culprits,” a student from Jhansi said.