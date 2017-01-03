Accidental deaths: MP second in country, Bhopal tops megacities

With 40,629 accidental deaths reported, Madhya Pradesh accounts for nearly 9.8% of total such cases (4,13,457) reported in country in 2015, according to the data released by National Crime Records of Bureau. The figure puts it at second spot, behind Maharashtra (with 64,566 cases).

State capital Bhopal, however, recorded the highest rate of accidental deaths --- 157.1 deaths per one lakh population --- among the 53 megacities, as per the NCRB report.

Accidental deaths comprise both due to unnatural cause such as traffic accidents, electrocution, drowning or fire and natural cause such as lightening, heat stroke, cyclone and torrential rains.

The report also mentions that the rate of accidental deaths in MP was 52.7 per lakh placing it at the fourth position after Chhattisgarh (75.1), Puducherry (73.4) and Maharashtra (54.2). MP is followed by Haryana with a rate of 48.8 accidental deaths per lakh. The national average is 32.8 deaths per lakh population.

According to the report, with 30,513 deaths due to natural cause, Madhya Pradesh stood at third position behind Maharashtra (51,435) and Uttar Pradesh (32,636 cases). The NCRB report has defined unnatural cause as “preventive and which can be reduced by effective safety measures”. The state stood second in the country in accidental deaths due to reasons such as poisoning, consumption of spurious liquor, sudden deaths and suffocation. MP reported 9,468 such cases and was behind Maharashtra, which has topped the list with 12,681 cases. Karnataka stood third with 6,196 cases.

When it comes deaths due to natural causes, like cyclone, torrential rains and heat stroke, MP stood at fifth position with 648 cases in the list topped by UP with 2,383 cases.

The NCRB report further mentions that a total 4,96,762 deaths due to traffic accidents (comprising road accidents, railway accidents and railway crossing accidents) were reported from the country In the list of deaths in traffic accidents, MP is placed fourth with 11,832 cases after UP (23, 219), Tamil Nadu (17,376), and Maharashtra (18,404).

The report also mentions that MP was second in the list of deaths of women during pregnancy with 113 such cases per lakh population after Maharashtra (633). Apart from this, MP with 25 cases was also second in the list of deaths of women due to abortions.

MP was also placed second in the list of deaths due to consumption of illicit liquor (246 cases), and topped in deaths due to poisoning (6,382) in the country. When it comes to deaths due to food poisoning, MP was second with 315 cases and was first in deaths due to accidental intake of pesticides with a total 1,368 such cases.

In the list of deaths due to suffocation, MP was second with 407 cases after Chhattisgarh with 478 cases.