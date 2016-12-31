After MP girl’s suicide, father tries to follow suit

Bhopal: A labourer tried to commit suicide at Narsinghgarh town in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday evening, a day after his 17-year-old daughter killed herself over harassment by three local residents.

Ganpat Mewade (40) was rushed to a hospital in Rajgarh district, from where he was referred to Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal. Sources said his condition is still critical. Mewade’s wife Savitri Bai said the sorrow of losing his daughter, who hanged herself at their residence on Wednesday, drove him to consume poison.

“We lodged a case of abetment of suicide against the three suspects under Section 306 of the IPC just a few hours before Mewade attempted suicide on Thursday. All the three have been arrested and sent to jail,” Narsinghgarh police station in-charge JL Sundre told Hindustan Times on Friday.

The suspects were identified as Ravi Gupta, Kanha and Pammi. Of these, Kanha had been arrested by Rajgarh police on a previous occasion for “outraging the modesty” of both the girl and her mother. He had recently come out on bail.

Despite Savitri’s claim, police are also investigating if Mewade had attempted suicide because of an altercation between the couple over their daughter’s death.