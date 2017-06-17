Another farmer ends life in Madhya Pradesh, suicide toll rises to 12

Another farmer ended his life at Rampura village in Dhar district on Friday, taking the total number of agriculture-related suicides in Madhya Pradesh to twelve since the start of this month.

The victim, 40-year-old Jagdish Mori, consumed insecticide on Friday afternoon allegedly because he was unable to repay a loan taken against his father’s property. He died the same night in a Dhar hospital.

Relatives said Jagdish was under a lot of pressure to settle the debt.

However, police dismissed reports that the farmer had committed suicide due to loan repayment concerns. “Jagdish could not have taken a loan because he had no land to call his own. He was an alcoholic who decided to kill himself after a dispute with his family,” said Dhar superintendent of police Birendra Singh, adding that an investigation is on.

Violent farmer protests had rocked the Malwa region in the first week of June, putting the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government on the backfoot. The agitators were protesting against the low procurement rates being obtained for their produce and demanding loan waivers from the government.