Assam woman complains about harassment by lawyer’s family

Bhopal: A 26-year-old woman hailing from Assam and working in the house of an advocate since last seven years at Bhopal was handed over to her relatives by police after she complained about harassment by the lawyer’s family.

According to Shahpura police station in-charge Jitendra Patel, the police received a phone call from a resident of a posh colony on Saturday morning informing them about misbehavior with the woman who was living in the neighbour’s house for several years.

“We talked to the woman first over phone and came to know that she hails from Barpeta district of Assam. She along with 20-year-old cousin sister was working in the advocate’s house since last seven years,” Patel told Hindustan Times.

A woman cop was subsequently sent to the house from where the phone call was made and recorded the woman’s statements.

“Subsequently her medical examination was carried out at a hospital, but no traces of physical torture were revealed. With the woman not ready to stay with the family for whom she worked, the police handed her over to relatives. The relatives have promised to send her back to her home town in Assam,” said Patel.

Sources in Shahpura police station, meanwhile, confided that the woman had escaped from the advocate’ s house to a neighbour’s house (who is possibly a retired IAS officer) on Friday night.

However, with the medical examination of the woman not revealing any physical torture that could amount to a cognizable offence, no case was registered in the matter, said Patel.