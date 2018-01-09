A sub-inspector, posted in excise department, allegedly made an attempt to commit suicide on Sunday late night in Bhind in a state of depression when police refused to lodge an FIR in connection with an attack on a team of which he was a part, by employees of a liquor factory.

Neeraj Trivedi, the sub-inspector consumed 15 sleeping pills. He also wrote a ‘suicide note’ in which he held the police officers responsible for his taking the drastic step.

Trivedi was admitted to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

In the hospital, Trivedi told media persons that he along with three constables was holding a routine checking at Ater Road on Saturday night.

“All of a sudden, more than 8 people including employees and relatives of a Liquor factory owner in Bhind, appeared there and started beating them with canes and the butt of a rifle. Later they fled from the spot. When I went Kotwali police station to lodge the FIR the police personnel just received my complaint but refused to lodge the FIR,” said Trivedi.

Trivedi further alleged he was already facing pressure from the police officials concerned of the area not to carry on the routine checking at the point where they were attacked.

On coming to know about Trivedi making an attempt to end his life because police refused to lodge the FIR collector, Bhind Ilaya Raja T instructed police to lodge the FIR.

However, city superintendent of police Virendra Singh Tomar refuted allegations against police.

He said, “I had asked the police to register the FIR against the accused. In an inquiry against Trivedi he had been found guilty. This is why he is targetting the police.”