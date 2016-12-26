Baby dies at Bhopal’s Hamidia hospital

A 22-day-old baby died at Bhopal’s Hamidia hospital on Sunday, sources said.

The father of the deceased, Radheshyam told HT that his child was admitted in the special newborn care unit (SNCU) of Kamla Nehru Hospital from where he was taken to Hamidia hospital’s medicine ward for a test.

As per sources even infants in critical condition admitted in SNCU ward are removed from the life support system and taken to a 300-metre far medicine ward of Hamidia hospital.

The newly appointed superintendent at Hamidia hospital Dr Deepak Maravi remained unavailable to comment on the issue.

The superintendent of Hamidia hospital was removed on Saturday, a day after chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the facility and two officers of the medical education department — additional chief secretary (medical education) Prabhanshu Kamal and Gandhi Medical College (GMC) dean Dr Ulka Shrivastava — were transferred.

A surprise check was conducted at Chhatarpur district hospital by minister of state Lalita Yadav on Sunday. Looking at the dirt and mess in hospital, Yadav cancelled the tender of the agency which was hired to clean the hospital.

The same day, health and family welfare minister Rustam Singh suspended Dr VK Gupta, civil surgeon at Morena district hospital over several irregularities found during an extensive inspection.