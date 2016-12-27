Bhind tension: Town inspector attached to lines, section 144 in place

The Bhind police on Monday attached a town inspector to lines in Gormi area where a communal tension broke out on Sunday after the body of a 50-year-old man, who was missing since December 16, was found in a river on Sunday.

Family members of Munnalal Samadhia and locals had suspected the role of two men from another community in the missing case. They had also accused the police of not doing anything to nab the two.

After the body was found, some unidentified people allegedly burnt down about 12 houses and six vehicles reportedly owned by the members of a particular community, said sources. The crowd also resorted to stone pelting on the police and other officials present on the spot.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 imposed by the district administration on Sunday in the area are still in place to avoid further escalation of the violence, said district collector Ilayaraja T.

On Monday, town inspector Sunil Khemria was attached to lines and a case was registered against about 150 unidentified people involved in arson and stone pelting.

“Khemria was replaced by another town inspector Rakesh Sharma. A case was also registered against nine men on the basis of a compliant received by the family members of the deceased who accused them of being responsible for his death,” said additional superintendent of police, Amrit Meena.

Investigations are on find evidence against the nine men and strict action would be taken against them if found guilty, he said.

“Around 7.30am on Monday, a flag march was conducted in the area to ensure peace and instructions were given to the locals to stay inside their homes. At present the situation is under control and peaceful,” said Ilayaraja.

(With inputs from Subhash Jain and Dilip Soni)