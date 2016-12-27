Bhopal: Day after lift death, patients seek proper maintenance of gas hospitals

After a 45-year-old woman died after being trapped inside a lift of Rasool Ahmed Siddiqui Gas Relief Hospital in Bhopal, gas victims have demanded proper maintenance of gas hospitals from the state government.

Victim Imarti Bai had visited the hospital on Sunday night to see her relative but got stuck in the lift and was declared dead at Hamidia hospital. A similar case was reported about three weeks ago when 3-4 people got stuck in the lift of Shakir Ali Gas relief hospital. After about an hour, the lift door was cut open to rescue people inside.

Activist Abdul Jabbar said he wrote a letter to minister of gas relief and rehabilitation Vishwas Sarang in early October to keep a check on fire and lift arrangements in Kamla Nehru Hospital, Indira Gandhi Hospital and Rasool Ahmed Siddiqui Pulmonary Hospital.

“Recalling the fire accident at a hospital in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, I had specified in my letter that lifts and fire arrangements of these three hospitals are very poor and that the minister should look into it. I also went to every hospital but unfortunately saw no major changes thereafter. The lift of the four-storey Indira Gandhi hospital, which is supposed to be a maternity hospital, is not functioning at all,” Jabbar told HT.

“We have ordered an investigation into the matter. IAS officer Narendra Mishra will prepare a report on this incident based on which we’ll take further action,” said minister Sarang.